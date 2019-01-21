Mavericks-Bucks, Box

DALLAS (106)

Matthews 6-14 0-0 15, Barnes 4-15 0-2 8, Jordan 6-11 3-6 15, Doncic 6-17 4-5 18, Brunson 6-15 2-2 16, Finney-Smith 5-8 0-0 13, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Kleber 3-8 0-0 8, Harris 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 41-99 10-17 106.

MILWAUKEE (116)

Middleton 6-18 0-0 13, G.Antetokounmpo 10-20 10-12 31, Lopez 6-10 0-0 16, Bledsoe 8-16 4-4 21, Brogdon 6-14 6-6 19, Ilyasova 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Snell 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-4 0-0 11. Totals 42-91 20-22 116.

Dallas 26 33 25 22—106 Milwaukee 35 22 35 24—116

3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-40 (Finney-Smith 3-5, Matthews 3-8, Brunson 2-3, Harris 2-4, Doncic 2-5, Kleber 2-6, Powell 0-1, Barnes 0-8), Milwaukee 12-32 (Lopez 4-7, Brown 3-3, Hill 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Bledsoe 1-7, Middleton 1-7, Snell 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 48 (Jordan 15), Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists_Dallas 24 (Doncic 10), Milwaukee 21 (Bledsoe, G.Antetokounmpo 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Milwaukee 19. Technicals_Powell 2. Ejected_Powell. A_17,963 (17,500).

