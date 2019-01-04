Mavericks-Celtics, Box

DALLAS (93)

Matthews 4-7 1-2 11, Barnes 6-12 4-4 20, Jordan 5-6 2-2 12, Smith Jr. 4-12 1-1 9, Doncic 7-16 1-2 19, Finney-Smith 0-2 1-2 1, Powell 3-8 0-0 6, Nowitzki 0-10 0-0 0, Barea 2-8 2-4 6, Harris 3-7 2-2 9, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-88 14-19 93.

BOSTON (114)

Brown 9-15 1-1 21, Tatum 7-21 0-0 18, Horford 4-10 0-0 10, Rozier 2-9 2-2 8, Smart 6-11 0-0 17, Ojeleye 3-5 1-2 8, Theis 2-4 3-4 8, Hayward 6-15 2-2 16, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Wanamaker 3-6 0-0 8, Dozier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 9-11 114.

Dallas 23 28 17 25— 93 Boston 34 24 26 30—114

3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-44 (Barnes 4-7, Doncic 4-8, Matthews 2-4, Harris 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1, Powell 0-3, Barea 0-4, Smith Jr. 0-5, Nowitzki 0-8), Boston 21-45 (Smart 5-8, Tatum 4-11, Wanamaker 2-2, Horford 2-3, Brown 2-4, Hayward 2-6, Rozier 2-7, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 15), Boston 53 (Theis 13). Assists_Dallas 16 (Doncic 4), Boston 35 (Hayward, Horford 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 13, Boston 16. A_18,624 (18,624).

