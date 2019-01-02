Mavericks-Hornets, Box

DALLAS (122)

Matthews 3-7 4-4 11, Barnes 5-14 5-5 17, Jordan 4-7 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 6-10 3-4 18, Doncic 7-16 1-2 18, Finney-Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Nowitzki 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 5-6 3-3 15, Kleber 3-3 0-0 8, Mejri 1-5 0-0 2, Barea 2-5 0-0 5, Brunson 1-6 0-0 2, Harris 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-95 16-18 122.

CHARLOTTE (84)

Batum 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 4-9 0-0 10, Hernangomez 3-8 0-0 6, Walker 4-14 3-4 11, Graham 3-13 2-2 10, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-4 2-2 6, Bridges 2-9 4-5 8, Kaminsky 2-6 1-2 5, Biyombo 4-5 2-4 10, Monk 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 1-3 0-0 2, Bacon 2-3 0-0 4, Macura 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 32-90 14-19 84.

Dallas 42 23 29 28—122 Charlotte 26 15 24 19— 84

3-Point Goals_Dallas 18-45 (Smith Jr. 3-5, Doncic 3-7, Kleber 2-2, Powell 2-3, Nowitzki 2-4, Barnes 2-8, Harris 1-1, Barea 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-5, Matthews 1-5, Brunson 0-2), Charlotte 6-32 (Batum 2-3, Williams 2-3, Graham 2-8, Bacon 0-1, Monk 0-2, Kaminsky 0-2, Macura 0-4, Bridges 0-4, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out_Graham. Rebounds_Dallas 57 (Jordan 13), Charlotte 46 (Hernangomez 10). Assists_Dallas 31 (Smith Jr. 7), Charlotte 23 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Charlotte 20. Technicals_Jordan, Walker. A_16,955 (19,077).

