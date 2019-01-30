Mavericks-Knicks, Box

DALLAS (114)

Barnes 7-14 4-5 19, Matthews 6-11 0-0 17, Jordan 3-3 0-0 6, Smith Jr. 5-12 3-3 13, Doncic 7-18 0-1 16, Finney-Smith 4-6 0-0 9, Powell 3-4 0-0 7, Nowitzki 5-7 2-2 14, Kleber 2-3 0-0 4, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 2-3 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-84 9-11 114.

NEW YORK (90)

Knox 6-16 4-5 17, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Vonleh 1-3 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-11 1-1 6, Burke 7-14 1-3 16, Hezonja 4-8 4-4 13, Robinson 2-2 0-4 4, Kanter 2-5 1-2 5, Allen 1-2 4-4 6, Trier 3-5 5-5 11, Dotson 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 32-78 20-28 90.

Dallas 24 31 35 24—114 New York 20 27 23 20— 90

3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-38 (Matthews 5-9, Nowitzki 2-3, Harris 2-3, Doncic 2-9, Brunson 1-1, Powell 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Kleber 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3), New York 6-26 (Thomas 1-3, Hezonja 1-3, Burke 1-4, Dotson 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Knox 1-6, Trier 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Smith Jr. 10), New York 34 (Robinson 7). Assists_Dallas 31 (Smith Jr. 15), New York 16 (Burke, Allen, Hardaway Jr. 3). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, New York 15. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_18,842 (19,812).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.