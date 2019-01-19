Mavericks-Pacers, Box

DALLAS (99)

Barnes 6-15 5-5 20, Kleber 1-2 0-0 3, Jordan 7-9 1-2 15, Doncic 3-14 2-4 8, Matthews 6-12 2-2 17, Finney-Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Powell 4-6 3-4 11, Nowitzki 0-5 0-0 0, Mejri 0-0 2-2 2, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Brunson 5-9 1-1 12, Macon 1-1 0-0 2, Broekhoff 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-88 16-20 99.

INDIANA (111)

Bogdanovic 2-10 5-5 9, Young 4-7 0-0 8, Turner 5-10 1-3 12, Collison 5-9 4-5 16, Oladipo 4-15 3-4 12, McDermott 3-4 2-2 9, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Sabonis 7-8 1-1 16, O’Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 4-9 0-0 8, Evans 7-11 3-4 19. Totals 42-85 19-24 111.

Dallas 23 19 27 30— 99 Indiana 24 34 26 27—111

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-37 (Barnes 3-7, Matthews 3-8, Kleber 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-3, Broekhoff 0-2, Harris 0-2, Nowitzki 0-5, Doncic 0-5), Indiana 8-24 (Collison 2-3, Evans 2-3, Sabonis 1-1, McDermott 1-2, Turner 1-3, Oladipo 1-4, Young 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Jordan 16), Indiana 45 (Sabonis 11). Assists_Dallas 21 (Doncic 6), Indiana 23 (Oladipo 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Indiana 22. Technicals_Doncic 2, Young. Ejected_Doncic. A_17,508 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.