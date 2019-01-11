Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Timberwolves, Box

January 11, 2019 10:30 pm
 
DALLAS (119)

Barnes 7-19 5-5 23, Kleber 3-4 4-4 13, Jordan 4-7 0-3 8, Doncic 10-23 7-10 29, Matthews 2-10 0-0 4, Finney-Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Nowitzki 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 7-8 1-1 15, Brunson 3-4 0-0 9, Barea 7-14 1-1 16. Totals 44-97 18-24 119.

MINNESOTA (115)

Wiggins 7-17 2-2 17, Gibson 5-12 0-0 10, Towns 12-21 5-5 30, Teague 6-14 0-0 12, Okogie 5-8 1-2 15, Saric 0-5 0-0 0, Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Rose 8-16 2-2 21. Totals 47-102 11-13 115.

Dallas 28 33 24 34—119
Minnesota 26 24 28 37—115

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-38 (Barnes 4-7, Brunson 3-3, Kleber 3-4, Doncic 2-9, Barea 1-4, Powell 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Nowitzki 0-4, Matthews 0-4), Minnesota 10-24 (Okogie 4-6, Rose 3-5, Dieng 1-1, Wiggins 1-2, Towns 1-3, Gibson 0-1, Saric 0-3, Teague 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 43 (Jordan 15), Minnesota 53 (Gibson 15). Assists_Dallas 25 (Doncic 12), Minnesota 27 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Minnesota 20. Technicals_Gibson. A_18,978 (19,356).

