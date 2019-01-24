Listen Live Sports

Mayo carries E. Kentucky past Jacksonville St. 88-70

January 24, 2019 10:04 pm
 
BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Nick Mayo had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky won its seventh straight home game, getting past Jacksonville State 88-70 on Thursday night.

Kelvin Robinson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-10, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Dujuanta Weaver added 14 points and Tre King had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Colonels pulled away in the first half with a 32-4 run, leading 43-17 with 4:41 left in the period. Jacksonville State’s 21-4 run to start the second half closed the deficit to 57-48 but that was as close as it would get.

Jamall Gregory had 15 points and five steals for the Gamecocks (14-6, 6-1), whose seven-game win streak was broken. Ty Hudson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jacara Cross had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements from this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

