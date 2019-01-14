McClure scores 29 to help Baylor beat Oklahoma St. 73-69

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — King McClure had a career-high 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists to help lead Baylor to a 73-69 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

McClure scored 20 first-half points and hit a career-best seven 3-pointers.

Jared Butler scored 16 points and Makai Mason had 13, including a 10-foot jump shot with 9.8 seconds remaining to give the Bears a five-point lead. Mason also made two free throws with 3.7 seconds to go to seal it for Baylor (10-6, 2-2 Big 12).

Baylor made 15 of 25 from 3-point range, including 11 of 14 in the first half, setting a new season high for made 3s before halftime.

Advertisement

Curtis Jones led Oklahoma State (8-9, 2-3) with 18 points off the bench, while Cam McGriff had his second straight double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma State, which had won two in a row, also set a new season-high from 3-point range, going 13 of 29.

The Cowboys went ahead 60-54 on Jones’ layup with 8:30 remaining, but Baylor went on an 11-2 run over the next five minutes and led the rest of the way. During that stretch, Oklahoma State went 1 for 12 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from 3, and made just 2 of 5 free throws.

Jones’ layup got OSU to within 67-66 with 59.9 seconds left, but McClure sank two free throws with 44.6 seconds to go and Michael Weathers then missed both of his free throws for Oklahoma State with 39.6 on the clock.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears are still adjusting to the absence of starting forward Tristan Clark, who was averaging 14.6 points per game until suffering a season-ending knee injury last week. Butler, a freshman, once again started in Clark’s place and after scoring 14 points with four assists in the Bears’ 73-68 loss to No. 7 Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys haven’t allowed an opponent to shoot higher than 42 percent in their last six games, a streak that appeared in jeopardy when Baylor shot 48.3 percent (14 for 29) in the first half. The Cowboys managed to limited Baylor to 34.6-percent shooting (9 of 26) in the second half to bring its final percentage to 41.8 (23 of 55).

UP NEXT

Baylor: The Bears have a difficult challenge as they return home to take on No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys go on the road on Saturday to play Iowa State for the second time, having already lost 69-63 at home on Jan. 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.