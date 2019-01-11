Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McDonald lifts Northern Kentucky over Wright State 68-64

January 11, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Drew McDonald had 22 points and 12 rebounds and made a pair of key baskets late as Northern Kentucky won its 11th straight home game, edging Wright State 68-64 on Friday night.

McDonald gave the Norse the lead for good on a layup that made it 64-62 with 1:22 left and made it a five-point lead on a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go.

Northern Kentucky took control early in the second half and never trailed after taking a 40-39 lead. Wright State tied it at 56, 60 and 62.

Jalen Tate had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (14-4, 4-1 Horizon League). Tyler Sharpe added 14 points.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Loudon Love had 16 points for the Raiders (8-10, 2-3). Mark Hughes added 14 points and six rebounds. Cole Gentry had 12 points.

McDonald was 5 of 8 from 3-point range but the rest of the Norse were 1 of 14. Wright State was 3 of 15 from the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell