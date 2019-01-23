McGlynn helps Drake pull away early, beat Evansville 78-66

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick McGlynn has 20 points and 10 rebounds and Drake pulled away early in the second half for a 78-66 victory over Evansville on Wednesday night.

McGlynn collected his fifth 20-point game and fourth double-double of the season. Tremell Murphy, D.J. Wilkins, and Garrett Sturtz added 11 points apiece, and Noah Thomas chipped in 10 for Drake (15-5, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). The Bulldogs have won three of its last four games and improved to 9-1 at home.

John Hall and Marty Hill scored 13 points each to lead Evansville (9-11, 3-4). K.J. Riley added 12 points.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 35-31 halftime advantage. The Purple Aces stayed within single digits until a 9-2 surge made it 67-48 with about seven minutes left.

