McKnight hits 3 at buzzer, UAPB beats Alabama A&M 50-49

January 14, 2019 11:58 pm
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight sank a step-back 3-pointer just before the buzzer as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama A&M 50-49 on Monday night for its fifth straight win at home.

Shaun Doss made two free throws with 19 seconds left to tie it at 47, but Andre Kennedy answered at the other end for Alabama A&M. McKnight took the inbounds pass, dribbled up the court and nailed a contested 3-pointer from the wing for the win.

McKnight finished with 13 points with seven assists for UAPB (6-10, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which made just 17 of 48 shots (35 percent) and went 10 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Kennedy had 19 points and nine rebounds for Alabama A&M (2-16, 1-3). Gerron Scissum added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. The Bulldogs shot 39.2 percent from the field, including 0 of 9 from 3-point range.

