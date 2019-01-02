Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
McMurray scores 20 points, SMU tops East Carolina

January 2, 2019
 
DALLAS (AP) — Jahmal McMurray had 20 points and four assists and SMU blew past East Carolina 82-54 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points, Isiaha Mike and Nat Dixon added 11 points each and Ethan Chargois chipped in 10 as the Mustangs (9-4) improved to 7-0 when at least four players score in double digits. McMurray had his third 20-plus game of the season.

Jayden Gardner led ECU (7-6) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tyler Foster added 11 points.

The Mustangs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by McMurray with 7:02 remaining in the first half and SMU led 35-25 at halftime.

SMU doubled its lead in the first two minutes of the second half with McMurray contributing seven points in a 10-0 run. The lead reached 30 points midway through the second half and the Mustangs cruised to their seventh win in the past eight games.

