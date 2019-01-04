Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
McMurray scores 25, SMU beats Tulane 74-65

January 4, 2019 9:43 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jahmal McMurray scored 25 points and SMU never trailed in winning its fourth straight and eighth of the last nine with a 74-65 victory over Tulane on Friday night.

McMurray was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 9 of 15 overall. Ethan Chargois added 14 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. On Nov. 29, 2018, Whitt had SMU’s first triple-double since 1999.

The Mustangs led 61-45 on Chargois’ jumper with 7:57 left in the game. Tulane had a 14-4 run that included seven points in a 21-second span to get the deficit down to six. But Chargois answered with a 3-pointer with 2:11 left and the Mustangs held on.

SMU (10-4, 2-0) opened the game on an 8-0 run and led 35-25 at the break. The Mustangs had a 9-0 run early in the second half to take their largest lead at 46-28.

Samir Sehic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Cornish added 17 points and Caleb Daniels scored 14 for Tulane (4-10, 0-2).

