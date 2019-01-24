McVay says Rams K Greg Zuerlein’s foot injury isn’t serious

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein’s strained foot doesn’t appear to be a serious injury, coach Sean McVay says.

The Rams expect Zuerlein to be able to kick in the Super Bowl next week, McVay said Thursday.

The right-footed Zuerlein strained his left foot during the Rams’ victory at New Orleans in the NFC championship game last weekend. He still hit a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to force overtime, followed by a booming 57-yard field goal to win the Rams’ first conference title in 17 years.

Zuerlein has been wearing a walking boot on his left foot recently, but McVay says the team is only being cautious.

Advertisement

The Rams face the New England Patriots next Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.