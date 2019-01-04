Listen Live Sports

Memphis gives Hardaway a win in league-opening debut

January 4, 2019 12:01 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyvon Davenport scored 25 points in 26 minutes off the bench and Memphis defeated Wichita State 85-74 to give head coach Penny Hardaway his first American Athletic Conference victory in both teams’ league opener Thursday night.

Davenport, who averages 14.5 points a game, was 7-of-11 shooting, including two 3-pointers, 9 of 11 from the line and had five rebounds for the Tigers (9-5), who shot 50 percent and made 25 of 31 free throws to 6 of 6 for the Shockers (7-6).

The Tigers have won four straight but missed scoring 90 points for the sixth straight game.

Antwann Jones added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Jeremiah Martin added 11 points.

Markis McDuffie scored 19 points, Samajae Haynes-Jones 15 and Dexter Dennis 12 for Wichita State, which shot 44 percent and gave up 20 points off turnovers.

The Shockers trailed by six when the Tigers used a 15-5 run to build a 16-point lead with six minutes remaining. Wichita State didn’t get closer than eight after that.

The Tigers never trailed again after a 13-0 run gave them a nine-point lead with 4:20 left in the first half that ended with Memphis up 12 after a dunk by Jones.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

