Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Messi scores, Barca beats Getafe to take 5-point lead at top

January 6, 2019 5:58 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored brilliant goals as Barcelona beat Getafe 2-1 on Sunday to increase its lead in the Spanish league.

Barcelona capitalized on slipups by its rivals earlier in the day to take a five-point lead over second-placed Atletico. Sevilla trails Barcelona by seven points in third place, and fifth-placed Real Madrid is 10 points behind, as the league reaches its midway point next round.

“We knew the results of the other matches and we had the pressure to take advantage of them,” said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. “We are pleased. We earned some points with respect to our chasers, but there are many rounds to go.”

Getafe started well but, as he so often does, Messi turned the match around in the 20th minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the area, poked it between the legs of goalkeeper David Soria and slotted it home from a tight angle.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Suarez matched his teammate’s effort in the 39th when he planted his left foot as a pivot and used his right leg to rifle the ball from the edge of the area into the corner of the net with a waist-high volley.

Messi leads the league with 16 goals, followed by Suarez in second place with 12.

Messi came close to adding another goal late in the match but was denied both times by Soria.

About Messi, Valverde said: “When is he not decisive? He is the complete player.”

Getafe pulled one back through Jaime Mata just before halftime and the hosts had chances to draw level. But Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a powerful header by Leandro Cabrera before Mata squandered a golden opportunity in the 66th when he caught Ter Stegen off his line only to miss the open goal.

Getafe, which had conceded only four goals at home this season, remained in seventh place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument