Metropolitan-Atlantic Sum

Metropolitan 3 4—7 Atlantic 2 2—4

First Period_1, Metropolitan, Crosby 1 (Barzal), 10:15. 2, Metropolitan, Jones 1 (Atkinson, Palmieri), 11:56. 3, Atlantic, Eichel 1 (Pastrnak), 12:04. 4, Atlantic, Stamkos 1 (Tavares), 13:13. 5, Metropolitan, Jones 2, 19:40.

Second Period_6, Atlantic, Skinner 1 (Pastrnak), 10:56. 7, Atlantic, Tavares 1 (Yandle), 11:28. 8, Metropolitan, Crosby 2 (Letang), 13:37. 9, Metropolitan, Letang 1, 16:22. 10, Metropolitan, Aho 1 (Giroux), 18:08. 11, Metropolitan, Atkinson 1 (Crosby), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_Metropolitan 13-13_26. Atlantic 7-13_20.

Power-play opportunities_Metropolitan 0 of 0; Atlantic 0 of 0.

Goalies_Metropolitan, Lundqvist(7 shots-5 saves), Holtby(13-11). Atlantic, Vasilevskiy(13-10), Howard(13-9).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_0:35.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

