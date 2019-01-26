Metropolitan-Central Sums

Metropolitan 5 5—10 Central 0 5—5

First Period_1, Metropolitan, Barzal 1 (Letang, Crosby), 10:22. 2, Metropolitan, Giroux 1 (Carlson), 11:53. 3, Metropolitan, Letang 2 (Barzal, Crosby), 13:40. 4, Metropolitan, Palmieri 1 (Aho, Jones), 18:16. 5, Metropolitan, Crosby 3 (Barzal), 19:55. Penalties_Kane, Central, Penalty Shot (), 15:51.

Second Period_6, Central, Landeskog 4 (O’Reilly), 11:15. 7, Central, Rantanen 3 (Josi), 13:25. 8, Metropolitan, Crosby 4 (Barzal), 14:02. 9, Central, O’Reilly 2 (Kane, Josi), 14:38. 10, Metropolitan, Aho 2 (Atkinson), 15:35. 11, Metropolitan, Atkinson 2, 15:43. 12, Metropolitan, Barzal 2 (Crosby, Letang), 17:16. 13, Central, Rantanen 4 (O’Reilly, Landeskog), 18:30. 14, Central, Wheeler 1 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 18:50. 15, Metropolitan, Atkinson 3 (Jones), 19:08. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Metropolitan 11-11_22. Central 6-17_23.

Power-play opportunities_Metropolitan 0 of 0; Central 0 of 0.

Goalies_Metropolitan, Lundqvist(6 shots-6 saves), Holtby(17-12). Central, Rinne(10-6), Dubnyk(11-6).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_0:39.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

