Miami (OH) downs Ball State 71-65 behind Bowman, Ringo

January 22, 2019 9:30 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Bam Bowman scored 16 points, Darrian Ringo added 15 with six assists and five steals, and Miami (OH) held off Ball State 71-65 on Tuesday night after the Cardinals hit 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Dalonte Brown made three 3s and scored 13 points and Nike Sibande added 11 points for the Redhawks (10-9, 2-4 Mid-American Conference), who hit 9 of 24 3-pointers and shot 51 percent but were outrebounded 36-27.

Tayler Persons’ jumper put the Cardinals up 45-44 after a 12-4 run, but the Redhawks were back on top after Bowman’s 3 and they led 65-60 on Brown’s 3 with 1:10 to play. Trey Moses made 1 of 2 and Tahjai Teague made a dunk and the Cardinals closed to 69-65 with two seconds left, but Ringo’s free throws iced it.

Brown’s 3 put the Redhawks up 15-13 and sparked a 9-0 run capped by Jalen Adaway’s dunk and they led 40-33 at halftime.

K.J. Walton scored 16 points, Teague added 15 with nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and Persons and Moses had 11 apiece for Ball State (11-8, 2-4), which shot 41 percent.

