Michigan 7th grader has offer from Harbaugh, father says

January 16, 2019 7:00 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The father of a seventh grader in Michigan said Wednesday his son has a scholarship offer from Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Brian Marshall said Harbaugh made the offer after watching film of his son Isaiah, who plays quarterback. He said he tries to keep his son grounded, and believes the offer will motivate Isaiah even more.

Offers like this are nonbinding, so it’s hard to tell how seriously they should be taken.

In 2010, the father of 13-year-old quarterback David Sills said his son received an offer from coach Lane Kiffin to play at Southern California. USC fired Kiffin in 2013. Sills ended up at West Virginia, where he was a third-team All-American this past season as a wide receiver.

This version has been corrected to fix the family’s last name.

