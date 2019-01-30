Michigan State’s Langford out for the season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State guard Joshua Langford will miss the rest of the season because of his injured ankle.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo says in a statement Wednesday that the junior will likely need surgery. Langford has missed the last eight games. In the 13 games he did play — all starts — Langford averaged 15 points.

No. 6 Michigan State had its 13-game winning streak snapped with a loss at Purdue on Sunday.

The Spartans host Indiana on Saturday.

