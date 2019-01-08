Listen Live Sports

Michigan State’s Willekes staying for senior season

January 8, 2019 11:04 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State defensive lineman Kenny Willekes says he’s returning for his senior season.

Willekes, who broke his leg in the Spartans’ Redbox Bowl loss to Oregon, said on Twitter on Tuesday night that he doesn’t want his career at Michigan State to end that way.

Michigan State had a disappointing season in 2018, but the defense largely did its job. Willekes led the Spartans with 8½ sacks.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

