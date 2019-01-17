Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Middle Tennessee holds off UTSA for 89-86 win

January 17, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Sims scored 24 points and Antonio Green added 21 and Middle Tennessee ended UTSA’s seven-game win streak beating the Roadrunners 89-86 on Thursday night.

Sims made three foul shots a minute-and-half into the second half to give the Blue Raiders (4-14, 1-4 Conference USA) a 50-31 lead. The Blue Raiders led by double digits for most of the remainder before Keaton Wallace made back-to-back 3s and UTSA trailed 80-75 with 67 seconds left. Middle Tennessee secured it making 9 of 12 foul shots.

UTSA buried 12 of its 14 3-pointers in the second half. The Roadrunners finished with 37 attempts from beyond the arc while the Blue Raiders were 13 of 29 from long range. The difference was at the foul line where the Blue Raiders were 22 of 28 to 4 for 7 for UTSA.

James Hawthorne added 20 points for Middle Tennessee.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jhivvan Jackson led UTSA (10-8, 4-1) with 25 points and Wallace had 24 with 10 rebounds. Jackson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was as close as UTSA had been since 11-9 4½ minutes into the game.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state