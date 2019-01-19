Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Middle Tennessee rallies to beat UTEP 75-72

January 19, 2019 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Antonio Green hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Reggie Scurry added 19 points, nine rebounds and made four assists, and Middle Tennessee rallied to beat UTEP 75-72 on Saturday night.

Donovan Sims scored 12 with two 3s for the Blue Raiders (5-14, 2-4 Conference USA), who scored 27 points off of 20 forced turnovers and made 8 of 22 3-pointers.

Middle Tennessee took a 43-41 lead on a 14-3 run capped by Green’s corner 3, and the lead traded hands until the Blue Raiders pulled ahead 55-49 on Junior Farquhar’s 3 with 8:23 left. Scurry’s 3-point play put the Blue Raiders up by eight, but UTEP closed to 74-72 on Ountae Campbell’s jumper with six seconds left before Karl Gamble made 1 of 2 free throws to ice it.

Kaosi Ezeagu’s layup capped UTEP’s opening 12-2 run and the Miners led by as many as 13 before the Blue Raiders scored 11 straight and closed to 29-27 at halftime on Green’s 3-pointer.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nigel Hawkins scored 16 points, Evan Gilyard had 14 and Jordan Lathan 12 with 10 rebounds for the Miners (6-11, 1-5).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy