...

Mike Mussina Career Statistics

January 22, 2019 6:45 pm
 
Year, Team IP W-L BB SO ERA
1991, Bal 87.2 4-5 21 52 2.87
1992, Bal 241 18-5 48 130 2.54
1993, Bal 167.2 14-6 44 117 4.46
1994, Bal 176.1 16-5 42 99 3.06
1995, Bal 221.2 19-9 50 158 3.29
1996, Bal 243.1 19-11 69 204 4.81
1997, Bal 224.2 15-8 54 218 3.20
1998, Bal 206.1 13-10 41 175 3.49
1999, Bal 203.1 18-7 52 172 3.50
2000, Bal 237.2 11-15 46 210 3.79
2001, NYY 228.2 17-11 42 214 3.15
2002, NYY 215.2 18-10 48 182 4.05
2003, NYY 214.2 17-8 40 195 3.40
2004, NYY 164.2 12-9 40 132 4.59
2005, NYY 179.2 13-8 47 142 4.41
2006, NYY 197.1 15-7 35 172 3.51
2007, NYY 152.0 11-10 35 91 5.15
2008, NYY 200.1 20-9 31 150 3.37
Totals 3562.2 270-153 785 2813 3.68

___

Division Series
Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
1996, Cle 6 0-0 2 6 4.50
1997, Sea 14 2-0 3 16 1.93
2001, Oak 7 1-0 1 4 0.00
2002, Ana 4 0-0 0 2 9.00
2003, Min 7 0-1 3 6 3.86
2004, Min 7 0-1 1 7 2.57
2005, Ana 8.1 1-1 1 7 5.40
2006, Det 7 0-1 0 5 5.14
2007, Cle 4.2 0-0 4 3 3.86
Totals 65 4-4 15 56 3.60

___

League Championship Series
Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
1996, NYY 7.2 0-1 2 6 5.87
1997, Cle 15 0-0 4 25 0.60
2001, Sea 6 1-0 1 3 3.00
2003, Bos 15.1 0-2 4 17 4.11
2004, Bos 12.2 1-0 2 15 4.26
Totals 56.2 2-3 13 66 3.34

___

World Series
Year, Opp IP W-L BB SO ERA
2001, Ari 11 0-1 4 14 4.09
2003, Fla 7 1-0 1 9 1.29
Totals 18 1-1 5 23 3.00

