Mike Mussina Career Statistics

|Year, Team
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|1991, Bal
|87.2
|4-5
|21
|52
|2.87
|1992, Bal
|241
|18-5
|48
|130
|2.54
|1993, Bal
|167.2
|14-6
|44
|117
|4.46
|1994, Bal
|176.1
|16-5
|42
|99
|3.06
|1995, Bal
|221.2
|19-9
|50
|158
|3.29
|1996, Bal
|243.1
|19-11
|69
|204
|4.81
|1997, Bal
|224.2
|15-8
|54
|218
|3.20
|1998, Bal
|206.1
|13-10
|41
|175
|3.49
|1999, Bal
|203.1
|18-7
|52
|172
|3.50
|2000, Bal
|237.2
|11-15
|46
|210
|3.79
|2001, NYY
|228.2
|17-11
|42
|214
|3.15
|2002, NYY
|215.2
|18-10
|48
|182
|4.05
|2003, NYY
|214.2
|17-8
|40
|195
|3.40
|2004, NYY
|164.2
|12-9
|40
|132
|4.59
|2005, NYY
|179.2
|13-8
|47
|142
|4.41
|2006, NYY
|197.1
|15-7
|35
|172
|3.51
|2007, NYY
|152.0
|11-10
|35
|91
|5.15
|2008, NYY
|200.1
|20-9
|31
|150
|3.37
|Totals
|3562.2
|270-153
|785
|2813
|3.68
___
|Division Series
|Year, Opp
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|1996, Cle
|6
|0-0
|2
|6
|4.50
|1997, Sea
|14
|2-0
|3
|16
|1.93
|2001, Oak
|7
|1-0
|1
|4
|0.00
|2002, Ana
|4
|0-0
|0
|2
|9.00
|2003, Min
|7
|0-1
|3
|6
|3.86
|2004, Min
|7
|0-1
|1
|7
|2.57
|2005, Ana
|8.1
|1-1
|1
|7
|5.40
|2006, Det
|7
|0-1
|0
|5
|5.14
|2007, Cle
|4.2
|0-0
|4
|3
|3.86
|Totals
|65
|4-4
|15
|56
|3.60
___
|League Championship Series
|Year, Opp
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|1996, NYY
|7.2
|0-1
|2
|6
|5.87
|1997, Cle
|15
|0-0
|4
|25
|0.60
|2001, Sea
|6
|1-0
|1
|3
|3.00
|2003, Bos
|15.1
|0-2
|4
|17
|4.11
|2004, Bos
|12.2
|1-0
|2
|15
|4.26
|Totals
|56.2
|2-3
|13
|66
|3.34
___
|World Series
|Year, Opp
|IP
|W-L
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|2001, Ari
|11
|0-1
|4
|14
|4.09
|2003, Fla
|7
|1-0
|1
|9
|1.29
|Totals
|18
|1-1
|5
|23
|3.00
