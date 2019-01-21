Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Miller hits 7 3s, NCCU eases past Morgan State 92-64

January 21, 2019
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Randy Miller Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, two other North Carolina Central players had double-doubles and the Eagles beat Morgan State 92-64 on Monday night.

Miller had 21 points, making all five of his shots from distance, in the first half to help NCCU build a 55-27 lead. He finished 9 of 11 from the field and only missed one 3-point attempt.

Raasean Davis had 16 points and 18 rebounds and Zacarry Douglas added 15 and 10 for NCCU (9-10, 4-1 MEAC). Larry McKnight Jr. also scored 15 and Reggie Gardner Jr. 11. The Eagles shot 53 percent from the field, including 12 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Eagles have won five straight in the series.

Freshman Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Martez Cameron each scored 12 points for Morgan State (7-12, 2-4).

