Miller, North Texas beat Southern Miss 65-62

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Miller had 10 points, including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, and eight rebounds to help North Texas beat Southern Miss 65-62 on Saturday night.

The Mean Green (15-1, 3-0 Conference USA), whose only loss came at Oklahoma, have won seven in a row and are off to the best start in program history.

Cortez Edwards scored five points during an 11-2 run, including a jumper that capped the spurt with 3:22 left and gave the Golden Eagles a 62-61 lead — their first since 23-21. Neither team scored again— as they combined to go 0 for 4 from the field with four turnovers — until Miller made a layup to give UNT a one-point lead with 15 seconds left. Tyree Griffin missed a layup on the other end and Umoja Gibson hit two free throws to cap the scoring with 2.6 seconds to go. Leonard Harper-Baker missed a potential tying runner from half court as time expired.

Edwards scored 24 points and Griffin had a career-high seven steals for Southern Miss (8-7, 0-3), which has lost three in a row and five of its last six.

