Miller scores 25 to lift UNC-Greensboro over Furman 89-79

January 12, 2019 7:57 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 25 points as UNC Greensboro topped Furman 89-79 on Saturday.

Miller made 10 of 19 shots, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc, and sparked a 12-2 run with back-to-back triples that Kaleb Hunter capped with a trey that made it 73-61 with 5:19 to go.

Francis Alonso had 16 points for UNC Greensboro (15-3, 4-1 Southern Conference). Eric Hamilton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Demetrius Troy had 10 points for the home team.

Matt Rafferty had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (15-3, 4-2). Jordan Lyons added 16 points. Andrew Brown had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

