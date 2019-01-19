Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Milwaukee beats IUPUI 64-57

January 19, 2019 9:34 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darius Roy scored 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and DeAndre Abram added 19 points to help Milwaukee beat IUPUI 64-57 on Saturday night.

Abram’s dunk with 34 seconds left gave Milwaukee a 60-54 lead and Roy made all four free throws in the final 24 seconds.

The Panthers (9-11, 4-3 Horizon League) took the only double-digit lead of the game when Roy’s 3-pointer with 7:32 left made it 50-39, capping a 12-2 run. The Jaguars (11-9, 3-4) went on a 10-3 run to get the deficit to four and got back within four again at 58-54 with 1:14 left, but they didn’t get closer.

Camron Justice scored 17 points and D.J. McCall added 13 for IUPUI.

IUPUI took its only lead with a 12-4 run late in the first half. Milwaukee retook the lead on the final basket of the period and went into the break with a 22-21 advantage.

