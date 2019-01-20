Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee Bucks to retire Marques Johnson’s No. 8

January 20, 2019 5:59 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are retiring four-time All-Star Marques Johnson’s No. 8 jersey.

Johnson’s number will be retired in a halftime ceremony when the Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24.

The former UCLA star played 524 career games with Milwaukee over seven seasons, from 1977-84. He will become the ninth Bucks player to have his number retired.

Johnson says the honor “means more than words can express.”

Johnson led Milwaukee to a 347-227 (.605) regular-season record and playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons with the team. He averaged 21 points (fourth-highest in team history), 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shot 53 percent from the field (fourth-highest in team history) during his time with the Bucks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

