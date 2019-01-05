Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minlend, Ferrari’s late 3 help San Francisco beat Pepperdine

January 5, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Frankie Ferrari hit a 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left to help San Francisco beat Pepperdine 72-69 on Saturday night.

Jimbo Lull tied his career high with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting for San Francisco.

Lull’s dunk with 4:25 to play gave the Dons (14-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference) their biggest lead at 63-57. Colbey Ross scored Pepperdine’s first 10 points in a 12-4 run over the next four minutes that made it 69-67 when Kameron Edwards hit two free throws with 26 seconds left. Ferrari, who was just 2-of-11 shooting to that point, hit a contested pull-up 3 to put USF back in front and Jamaree Bouyea’s steal and two free throws with 4.1 seconds to go sealed it.

Edwards had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jade’ Smith scored 13 with 11 boards for the Waves (8-8, 1-1). Ross finished with 17 points.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument