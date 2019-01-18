Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mississippi State’s Bibby out for season with knee injury

January 18, 2019
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forward Chloe Bibby will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury.

The school announced the extent of the injury on Friday. The 6-foot-1 Bibby fell awkwardly after pivoting during the opening minute of Thursday night’s game against South Carolina, clutching her leg in obvious pain. She had to be helped off the floor and didn’t return.

The sophomore played in 18 games this season. Coming into the South Carolina game, she was averaging 12.6 points and was one of the team’s few reliable 3-point shooters, shooting 45 percent behind the arc.

The seventh-ranked Bulldogs (17-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) have a week off before traveling to face Florida on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

