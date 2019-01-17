Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Missouri hires former Tech DC David Gibbs, promotes McGee

January 17, 2019 3:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has hired former Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs as an assistant coach.

Gibbs spent the last four seasons in Lubbock and the Red Raiders in 2017 led the Big 12 and ranked sixth nationally with 29 forced turnovers. From 2013-17, Gibbs’ defenses at Tech and Houston forced a combined 140 turnovers, which was tied for most in the nation during the span.

Gibbs, a former defensive back at Colorado, also was defensive coordinator at Minnesota and Auburn and an NFL assistant in Denver, Kansas City and Houston.

Missouri coach Barry Odom also promoted Garrick McGee to full-time assistant coach on offense. The former UAB head coach has previous stints at Illinois, Northwestern, Arkansas and Louisville.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA