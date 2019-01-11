Missouri-South Carolina game Saturday has been postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Travel issues due to a winter storm have led to postponement of Missouri’s men’s basketball game at South Carolina.

The teams were scheduled to meet Saturday at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina announced Friday that both teams are in contact with the Southeastern Conference about possible makeup dates for the game.

The Tigers (9-4, 0-1) were seeking their first SEC win. The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0) had opened league play with victories over Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for parts of Missouri calling for heavy snow with a accumulations of up 13 inches.

