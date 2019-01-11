Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Missouri-South Carolina game Saturday has been postponed

January 11, 2019 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Travel issues due to a winter storm have led to postponement of Missouri’s men’s basketball game at South Carolina.

The teams were scheduled to meet Saturday at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina announced Friday that both teams are in contact with the Southeastern Conference about possible makeup dates for the game.

The Tigers (9-4, 0-1) were seeking their first SEC win. The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0) had opened league play with victories over Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for parts of Missouri calling for heavy snow with a accumulations of up 13 inches.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell