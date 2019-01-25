Listen Live Sports

MLB urges players, staff not to travel to Venezuela

January 25, 2019 11:20 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is recommending in the “strongest terms” that players and staff not travel to Venezuela for the Caribbean Series, which is to start Feb. 2.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared he was temporarily assuming presidential powers in a bid to unseat Nicolas Maduro. President Donald Trump this week supported Guaido’s claim to power. Maduro called home all Venezuelan diplomats from the U.S. and closed its embassy in Washington.

MLB says in a statement Friday the commissioner’s office is “actively seeking advice on the political, legal, and safety implications of this still-developing situation, and we will inform clubs of any effects as soon as they become clear.”

MLB adds: “In the meantime, we advise club personnel in the strongest terms to immediately cease travel to Venezuela for any reason.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

