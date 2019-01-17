Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Molson, Reese lift Canisius in final minute

January 17, 2019 9:27 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Takal Molson scored the go-ahead layup with 5.6 seconds remaining and Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 65-63 on Thursday night.

Molson, who was 8 of 10 from the field, scored 18 points for the Golden Griffins (6-11, 3-2 MAAC). Scott Hitchon added 15 points.

Cameron Young led the Bobcats (8-8, 3-2) with 20 points, Rich Kelly added 17 and Abdulai Bundu had 13 rebounds.

A turnover by Kelly set up the Golden Griffins for the go-ahead score. Canisius gained possession with 29 seconds remaining in a tie game and worked the clock inside of 10 seconds. Isaiah Reese fed Molson for the score then Quinnipiac missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Canisius scored the final four points. Reese, who had nine assists and 11 points, made a tying layup with 50 seconds to go.

Neither team led by more than five points in the second half.

