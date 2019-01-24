Listen Live Sports

Monaco suspends coach Thierry Henry awaiting final decision

January 24, 2019 1:50 pm
 
MONACO (AP) — Monaco has suspended coach Thierry Henry from his duties until the club makes a final decision on his future.

In a brief statement on Thursday, Monaco says the former striker has been suspended with immediate effect and that assistant coach Franck Passi will take charge of the team’s training session on Friday.

Henry only took the job — his first as a manager — in October, but the decision follows two embarrassing losses for Monaco, 5-1 at home to Strasbourg last weekend and 3-1 at home to Metz in the French Cup on Tuesday.

Monaco is in 19th place in the French league and has a crucial match away to fellow struggler Dijon on Saturday, followed by a League Cup semifinal against Guingamp next Tuesday.

Henry’s situation has grown increasingly precarious and the club has been linked with a return for Leonardo Jardim, who was fired in October.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

