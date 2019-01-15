Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, says he is declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft.

Murray announced his decision Monday in a tweet.

The Oakland Athletics made the speedy outfielder the ninth overall selection last June, signed him and gave him a $4.66 million signing bonus. The A’s agreed to let him continue playing football, and he made the most of it by winning the Heisman in his only season as a starter for the Sooners. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and another 12 scores this past season. He posted the second-best passer efficiency rating in FBS history.

The surprise as the season developed was Murray’s rising stock for the NFL draft.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Notre Dame’s all-time leading rusher Autry Denson Jr. has been named Charleston Southern’s head football coach.

Denson gained 4,318 yards and scored 43 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish from 1995-98. He spent the past four seasons as Notre Dame’s running backs coach and helped the team to a 12-0 regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish lost to national champion Clemson 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.

NBA

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA has cleared the Cleveland Cavaliers of any wrongdoing in their brief alliance with forward Patrick McCaw.

At the urging of the Golden State Warriors, the league investigated Cleveland’s signing of McCaw as a restricted free agent before releasing him. McCaw played two seasons with the defending champions but did not re-sign with them last summer. The Cavs signed him to a two-year, $6 million offer sheet last month the Warriors chose not to match.

McCaw played in three games for the Cavs and was waived before his contract became guaranteed. He signed with Toronto last week.

NFL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaun Sarrett is the new offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers promoted Sarrett on Monday to replace Mike Munchak, who left to take the same position with the Denver Broncos. Sarrett joined the Steelers as an offensive assistant in 2012 and was promoted to assistant offensive line coach in 2018.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore and Tina Charles aren’t going anywhere.

Two people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press that the former UConn teammates were given the franchise tag by Minnesota and New York for the upcoming WNBA season.

It’s no real surprise that the perennial All-Stars won’t hit the free-agent market.

HOCKEY

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Stars have acquired Andrew Cogliano from the Anaheim Ducks for Devin Shore in a trade that gives Dallas more experience at forward.

The 31-year-old Cogliano has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 46 games this season. The durable 12-year veteran is among the NHL leaders with 19 short-handed goals since entering the NHL in 2007-08.

Cogliano has missed just two of 914 games in his career. Both were because of a suspension last January. Cogliano has 379 career points, with 159 goals and 379 assists.

The 24-year-old Shore has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 42 games. He has 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 209 games over parts of four seasons with the Stars.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract extension.

The deal finalized Monday keeps Sorensen under contract through the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old Sorensen is in his third season with the Sharks. He has career highs with eight goals, seven assists and 47 games played.

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Gorges is retiring after 13 years in the NHL, having twice reached the Eastern Conference finals with the Montreal Canadiens.

The 34-year-old defenseman announced his decision Monday through the NHL Players’ Association.

Gorges has been out of hockey since his contract expired with Buffalo last season. His role gradually decreased during his four seasons with the Sabres, and he was limited to a career-low 34 games last year.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Mel Stottlemyre, the former ace who later won five World Series rings as the longtime pitching coach for both the New York Yankees and Mets, has died. He was 77.

The Yankees said Stottlemyre died Sunday. He had been living in the Seattle area and had multiple myeloma for nearly 20 years.

A five-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Stottlemyre went 164-139 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 seasons, all with the Yankees. He is the last pitcher to hit an inside-the-park grand slam, accomplishing the feat in 1965.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gold Glove-winning second baseman DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees have finalized a $24 million, two-year contract.

The deal, which would appear to eliminate New York as a destination for Manny Machado, was agreed to Friday subject to a successful physical.

The 30-year-old LeMahieu spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average. He hit .276 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs, and he won his second straight Gold Glove and third overall.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have completed a $1.8 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Blake Parker, the team’s first offseason addition to the bullpen.

Parker’s deal, which gives him the opportunity through incentives to earn as much as $3.2 million in 2019, was finalized on Monday.

The 33-year-old Parker had a breakout season for the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, with a 2.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. Last year, Parker led the Angels with 14 saves in 17 opportunities and posted a 3.26 ERA.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized an $18.25 million, one-year contract.

The deal, agreed to last week subject to a successful physical, includes a $16 million salary this year and a $16 million option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout. Either side may turn down the option.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free agent infielder Brian Dozier’s $9 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals includes $2 million in salary that is deferred without interest until Jan. 15, 2020.

Washington announced the deal Sunday, three days after it was agreed to subject to a successful physical.

Dozier can earn additional award bonuses, such as for making the All-Star team, winning Gold Glove or Silver Slugger awards, finishing among the top three in MVP voting or earning the World Series of League Championship Series MVP award.

SOCCER

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have re-signed midfielder Emmanuel Boateng.

The Galaxy retained Boateng on Monday for a fourth season with the club.

Boateng has made 87 appearances for the Galaxy, recording eight goals and 12 assists. The 5-foot-6 speedster is a favorite among Galaxy fans for his energetic style of play.

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — David Wagner has left his position as manager of Huddersfield, with the team in last place in the English Premier League and eight points from safety.

Huddersfield says the decision was by mutual consent after Wagner held talks with the club’s board on Monday.

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle says he had “no intention of sacking David this season” but the coach “came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigors of football management.”

LACROSSE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A public address announcer has lost his job over a remark about a Native American player during a lacrosse game that he and the Philadelphia team called “insensitive.”

The Philadelphia Wings said announcer Shawny Hill had been “permanently removed” from his role with the team and suspended from assignments at the Wells Fargo Center.

Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson, of the Onondaga Reservation in central New York, said Hill said “Let’s snip the pony tail” during Saturday night’s game and fans then began to shout calls to “scalp” him. Hill said his words weren’t “racially motivated” but reflected a lack of knowledge of heritage and history.

SPORTS GAMBLING

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are looking into a sports betting tournament held over the weekend in which some competitors were unable to make bets on an NFL playoff game, costing them a shot at a $1 million top prize.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said Monday it is reviewing the DraftKings tournament that is the first high profile tournament of its kind since sports betting was legalized in New Jersey.

Entrants were restricted Sunday to betting on the two NFL playoff games. The Patriots-Chargers game ended shortly before the start of the Saints-Eagles game, leading to some bettors not having their winnings from the early game processed in time to wager on the second contest.

DraftKings apologized for the situation but said it had to follow its own rules.

