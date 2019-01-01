Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have fired coach Marvin Lewis, ending a 16-year stay in Cincinnati that included a record five straight playoff appearances without so much as one win.

The move Monday ends the second-longest head coaching tenure in the league. New England’s Bill Belichick is wrapping up his 19th season with another postseason berth. He’s won five Super Bowls and made eight appearances in the title game.

Lewis leaves Cincinnati with an 0-7 mark in the postseason, the worst mark by an NFL coach.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Vance Joseph has been fired as coach of the Denver Broncos after back-to-back double-digit losing seasons.

Joseph met with general manager John Elway on Monday after completing a 6-10 season and was dismissed with two years and about $6 million left on his contract.

Joseph acknowledged after the Broncos’ 23-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in which there were more than 12,000 no-shows at Mile High Stadium that an 11-21 record wasn’t good enough by Broncos standards.

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Gase has been fired after three seasons as the Miami Dolphins coach, including a 7-9 finish this year.

Gase confirmed his dismissal in a text message Monday to The Associated Press.

Owner Stephen Ross made the move after Gase went 23-26 with the Dolphins. A 42-17 loss Sunday at Buffalo sealed his fate.

The Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired Steve Wilks after just one season as head coach.

Wilks’ firing Monday followed a 3-13 season, the franchise’s worst record in 18 years and the worst in the NFL this season.

Wilks, 49, was hired after Bruce Arians retired following five seasons in Arizona.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Jon Gruden found another former television analyst to help him on his rebuild of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders hired former NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock as their new general manager on Monday.

Gruden had been searching for a general manager after the team fired Reggie McKenzie earlier in a 4-12 season that ended with a 35-3 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. It was an underwhelming return to the sideline for Gruden, who got a 10-year, $100 million contract to return for a second stint in Oakland after spending nine seasons as an analyst at ESPN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Fournette’s season-long struggles proved costly for his position coach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley and three more assistants Monday night, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity and said offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, secondary coach Perry Fewell and defensive line coach Marion Hobby also were let go one day after the season finale.

Wheatley’s dismissal was the least surprising. It came one day after Fournette and T.J. Yeldon were sharply criticized for being disengaged from coaches and teammates during the 20-3 loss at Houston.

—By AP Sports Writer Mark Long.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong one day after the end of the team’s first losing season since 2014.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said recently he still has confidence in coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, but changes were expected after a 7-9 finish. There was no delay, with the firings confirmed by the team on Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo says he’s retiring after 10 NFL seasons.

Orakpo, 32, announced his decision Monday with teammates on hand. He had planned for months to make the final year of his contract his last in the league.

The linebacker says he wanted to go out on his own terms. The 13th pick overall out of Texas in 2009 by Washington, Orakpo was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who started all 132 games in his career over six seasons with Washington and four with Tennessee. Orakpo finished with 66 career sacks, 26 of those in Tennessee, 125 quarterback hits and 12 forced fumbles.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Alford has been fired as UCLA basketball coach after six seasons, with the Bruins mired in a four-game skid that included losses at home to Belmont and Liberty.

Athletic director Dan Guerrero said Monday that assistant Murry Bartow will serve as interim coach through the end of the season.

UCLA is 7-6 and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament despite a talented roster that includes sophomore Kris Wilkes and freshman Moses Brown.

Alford’s final game was a 73-58 loss to Liberty on Saturday, the worst home defeat in his tenure. Alford called it the most disappointing loss in his 28-year coaching career.

DOPING

The deadline for Russia to turn over samples and other data from its Moscow anti-doping lab has passed, leaving the World Anti-Doping Agency to decide whether to reinstate the ban it had lifted in September.

WADA’s decision to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency compliant came with the requirement that it turn over data and samples by Dec. 31. But on Dec. 21, WADA announced its team of scientists had left empty-handed because Russian authorities said the equipment they used had to be certified under Russian law.

WADA officials will meet Jan. 14-15 to consider reinstating the ban.

WINTER SPORTS

Erin Hamlin is going back to the luge world championships, this time as a coach.

The two-time world champion and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist from Remsen, New York, will work as a USA Luge assistant coach for two-week stint in January during the world championships in Winterberg, Germany.

It will be her first official foray into coaching with the national team.

