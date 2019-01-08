Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson rolled No. 1 Alabama 44-16 on Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between the Tigers and Tide, Clemson evened the series and beat ‘Bama for the national title for the second time in three seasons. Clemson is the first team in the AP poll era, dating back to 1936, to finish 15-0.

Coach Nick Saban and the Tide (14-1) were looking for a sixth national championship in 10 years, trying to add to an already unprecedented run in the sport. Instead, Clemson crushed Alabama, becoming the first opponent to beat the Tide by more than 14 points since Saban became coach in 2007.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Record-setting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. says he is leaving school to enter the NFL draft.

The third-year sophomore announced Monday on Twitter that he will depart the program after one year as a starter in which he broke most school and Big Ten single-season passing records. He also finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery is leaving for the NFL.

Montgomery announced Monday he is giving up his final year with the Cyclones to go pro. Montgomery, a first-team All-Big 12 pick in each of the past two seasons, will seek to become the first Iowa State back to be drafted since Troy Davis in 1997.

Montgomery ran for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Cyclones, who finished 8-5 after losing to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl last month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail have been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, along with 11 other players and two coaches.

Young was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship with a memorable performance in the Rose Bowl against Southern California. Ismail, better known as Rocket, was an electric receiver and kick returner for the Fighting Irish and the Heisman runner-up in 1990.

The rest of the players to be enshrined in December include Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon, John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher, Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green, North Carolina State receiver Torry Holt, Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer, USC defensive back Troy Polamalu, Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas, Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley, Michigan State running back Lorenzo White and Mississippi linebacker Patrick Willis.

Dennis Erickson, who coached Miami to two national championships, and Joe Taylor, who won 233 games at historically black colleges, were selected for induction as coaches. Also, as a nod to its influence and legacy to the game, the iconic airship is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as an honorary member — the first non-player or coach to be inducted.

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana.

Because Southeastern Louisiana is an FCS program, he will be eligible immediately. The school is in Hammond, Louisiana, about 100 miles from his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. Kelley said on social media he is excited to be “going back home .”

Kelley had a 3-3 record in six starts the past two years. Last season, he filled in for the injured Austin Allen and led the team to wins against Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina.

NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers.

That’s according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither the Packers nor the Titans had announced the decision.

LaFleur replaces Mike McCarthy, who was fired during the season after a stunning home loss to Arizona. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin went 2-2 to close out the season as the Packers failed to reach the playoffs for the second straight year. The 6-9-1 record was also the second straight under .500 for the storied franchise.

LaFleur spent this past regular season as offensive coordinator for the Titans, his first season calling plays in the NFL.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with running backs coach James Saxon.

Coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday that the team opted not to renew Saxon’s contract for the 2019 season. Saxon spent five years with the Steelers after coming over from the Minnesota Vikings.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed D’haquille “Duke” Williams to a reserve-future contract after he led the Canadian Football League with 1,579 yards receiving.

The 25-year-old Williams spent the past two seasons with Edmonton before being released by the Eskimos last week to pursue his NFL opportunities. He also had 88 catches and finished tied for the CFL lead with 11 touchdowns last season.

Overall, he had 135 catches for 2,294 yards and 15 TDs in 31 career CFL games.

BASKETBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have traded Michael Carter-Williams and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft. The Bulls then waived the guard following the trade.

The 27-year-old Carter-Williams saw limited playing time in his first season in Houston, appearing in just 16 games with one start. He averaged 4.3 points.

The 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft has averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in a six-year career that included stints with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Danita Johnson as president and chief operation officer in her second stint with the WNBA team.

She previously worked as the team’s senior vice president. Johnson most recently was director of business operations for the Los Angeles Clippers, overseeing their G League affiliate.

Johnson replaces Christine Simmons, who became chief operating officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last month.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets captain David Wright is becoming a special adviser to chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

In making the announcement Monday, the Mets said the 36-year-old third baseman would be placed on unconditional release waivers on Tuesday. His contract called for New York to pay him salaries of $15 million this year and $12 million in 2020, with $2.5 million annually deferred without interest.

Sidelined with leg, back and neck injuries, Wright did not play for the Mets from May 2016 until the final week of last season, when he announced his retirement.

SOCCER

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tim Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, joined Scottish champion Celtic on a six-month loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

PSG allowed the 18-year-old Weah to leave on the day he signed a contract extension with the French team until June 2021.

Celtic does not have an option to buy Weah at the end of his loan spell.

CYCLING

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Cycling has hired Rob DeMartini as its president and CEO, giving the longtime New Balance boss the job of not only growing the sport at the grassroots level but preparing the nation’s elite athletes for success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The governing body announced DeMartini’s hiring in a statement Monday. He takes over for Derek Bouchard-Hall, who undertook a massive restructuring of USA Cycling before leaving the organization at year’s end to become CEO of Swiss cycling apparel company ASSOS.

DeMartini, an avid cyclist, was hired primarily for his business acumen. He spent 20 years with Proctor & Gamble, then spent time with Tyson Foods, before taking over New Balance.

LAW

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man whose claims helped spur the investigation into alleged, decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor has been jailed in Columbus, where he’s accused of telecommunications harassment.

A warrant was issued for 50-year-old Mike DiSabato, of suburban Dublin, after he missed a Friday court date. DiSabato turned himself in Monday at Franklin County Municipal Court, saying he never intended to skip his court date.

His lawyers say the court misinformed them about the schedule. They say DiSabato showed up Monday to address the matter as soon as possible. He’s due in court again Tuesday.

