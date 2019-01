Monday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press

EAST

Baruch 84, York (NY) 46

Fairfield 77, Niagara 59

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 73, Christian Brothers 63

Alabama A&M 65, Grambling St. 60, OT

Alabama St. 59, Jackson St. 57

Bryan 80, Oakwood 77

Clark Atlanta 84, LeMoyne-Owen 77

Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 60

Cumberland (Tenn.) 87, Fisk 64

Howard 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

Morehouse 72, Lane 66

Norfolk St. 72, Florida A&M 62

Prairie View 57, Alcorn St. 54

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 87, OT

Texas Southern 77, Southern U. 67

MIDWEST

Augsburg 92, Gustavus 78

Bethel (Minn.) 87, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 61

St. John’s (Minn.) 83, Concordia (Moor.) 44

St. Thomas (Minn.) 89, St. Olaf 63

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 75, E. Washington 63

