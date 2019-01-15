Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61
Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78
Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT
NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70
Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62
SOUTH
Alabama St. 81, MVSU 79, OT
Grambling St. 77, Alcorn St. 42
Howard at Morgan St., ppd.
Jackson St. 64, Southern U. 58
Lindsey Wilson 104, Oakwood 84
Livingstone 102, Chowan 91
Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60
Norfolk St. 75, Bethune-Cookman 68
SC State 70, Coppin St. 68
Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT
MIDWEST
Central Methodist 86, Mount Mercy 79
Culver-Stockton 78, Missouri Valley 73
Kansas 80, Texas 78
Nebraska 66, Indiana 51
Wis.-Superior 88, Finlandia 64
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 50, Alabama A&M 49
Baylor 73, Oklahoma St. 69
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 73, Montana St. 70
