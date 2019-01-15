Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT

Advertisement

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70

Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62

SOUTH

Alabama St. 81, MVSU 79, OT

Grambling St. 77, Alcorn St. 42

Howard at Morgan St., ppd.

Jackson St. 64, Southern U. 58

Lindsey Wilson 104, Oakwood 84

Livingstone 102, Chowan 91

Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60

Norfolk St. 75, Bethune-Cookman 68

SC State 70, Coppin St. 68

Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT

MIDWEST

Central Methodist 86, Mount Mercy 79

Culver-Stockton 78, Missouri Valley 73

Kansas 80, Texas 78

Nebraska 66, Indiana 51

Wis.-Superior 88, Finlandia 64

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 50, Alabama A&M 49

Baylor 73, Oklahoma St. 69

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 73, Montana St. 70

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.