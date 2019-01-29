Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 71, Alcorn St. 62
Alabama St. 69, Southern U. 65
Coppin St. 95, Bethune-Cookman 91
Florida A&M 72, Morgan St. 66
Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Kentucky St. 99, LeMoyne-Owen 77
NC Central 82, Savannah St. 78
Texas Southern 65, MVSU 62
MIDWEST
Duke 83, Notre Dame 61
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Oklahoma 47
Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63
Texas Tech 84, TCU 65
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 80, S. Utah 77, OT
