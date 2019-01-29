Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Basketball

January 29, 2019 12:15 am
 
EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 71, Alcorn St. 62

Alabama St. 69, Southern U. 65

Coppin St. 95, Bethune-Cookman 91

Florida A&M 72, Morgan St. 66

Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Kentucky St. 99, LeMoyne-Owen 77

NC Central 82, Savannah St. 78

Texas Southern 65, MVSU 62

MIDWEST

Duke 83, Notre Dame 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 77, Oklahoma 47

Prairie View 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 63

Texas Tech 84, TCU 65

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 80, S. Utah 77, OT

