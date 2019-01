Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Curley 60, Chapelgate 32

Bethesda 66, Albert Einstein 61

Bishop Walsh 90, Allegany 44

Century 62, Winters Mill 35

Gerstell Academy 70, Severn 63

Glenelg CS 58, Annapolis Area Christian 56

Hubie Blake 59, Magruder 58

Mt. Hebron 61, High Point 44

New Town 87, Kenwood 51

North Hagerstown 75, Clear Spring 55

Owings Mills 58, Western STES 44

Paint Branch 68, Montgomery Blair 52

Parkville 78, Friends 71, OT

Pasadena Chesapeake 64, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 35

Perry Hall 87, Aberdeen 64

Pikesville 87, Eastern Tech 54

Richard Montgomery 75, Northwest – Mtg 73

Rockville 59, Poolesville 56

Saint Paul’s Boys 55, Indian Creek 44

Sherwood 56, John F. Kennedy 52

Springbrook 72, Northwood 68

St. John’s, D.C. 66, Good Counsel 31

Tome 57, Aquinas, Del. 30

Walkersville 43, Catoctin 38

Walt Whitman 57, Quince Orchard 46

Walter Johnson 69, Wheaton 33

Watkins Mill 60, Damascus 48

Westminster 71, South Carroll 62

Wilde Lake 85, Manchester Valley 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 55, Albert Einstein 42

Coppin Academy 58, La Plata 31

Franklin 52, Randallstown 47

Hubie Blake 43, Magruder 37

Huntingtown 66, Thomas Stone 38

Kenwood 46, New Town 34

Manchester Valley 45, Wilde Lake 34

Mt. Hebron 58, Bel Air 32

North Hagerstown 43, Clear Spring 38

Northeast – AA 54, Severn 46

Paint Branch 79, Montgomery Blair 32

Poolesville 50, Rockville 37

Richard Montgomery 65, Northwest – Mtg 43

Rising Sun 59, Harford Christian 19

Sherwood 51, John F. Kennedy 26

St. Charles 73, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 16

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 54, Gunston Day 13

Walkersville 54, Catoctin 43

Walt Whitman 55, Quince Orchard 29

Walter Johnson 69, Wheaton 28

Westminster 49, South Carroll 36

