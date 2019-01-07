Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 33
Amelia County 68, Nottoway 57
Bishop O’Connell 89, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61
Blacksburg 59, Auburn 35
Brookville 54, Amherst County 49
Buffalo Gap 45, Nelson County 44
Denbigh 60, York 54
E.C. Glass 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 52
Fauquier 63, Warren County 32
Fresta Valley Christian School 40, Ridgeview Christian 28
Goochland 81, Prince Edward County 60
Hampton Christian 61, Warwick 56
Highland-Warrenton 73, Christ Chapel Academy 39
Honaker 63, Chilhowie 61
Huguenot 85, Clover Hill 46
John Battle 44, Lebanon 36
Lloyd Bird 79, Monacan 47
Manchester 84, George Wythe-Richmond 82
Midlothian 63, Powhatan 33
Mills Godwin 49, Atlee 47
Mt. Carmel Christian 70, Wakefield Country Day 57
North Cross 50, Holy Cross Regional 38
Parry McCluer 59, Bath County 36
Patrick County 62, Chatham 44
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Franklin County 36
Poquoson 60, Nandua 36
Prince George 77, J.R. Tucker 62
Randolph Henry 48, Buckingham County 45
Roanoke Valley Christian 70, Eastern Montgomery 50
Southampton 92, Colonial Heights 79
Southwest Virginia Home School 74, Parkway Christian 51
Staunton River 42, William Campbell 33
Veritas Christian Academy 81, Virginia Beach Friends School 24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 59, Glenvar 28
Alleghany County, N.C. 26, Grayson County 23
Banner Christian 44, Veritas Christian Academy 36
Bland County 53, Eastern Montgomery 40
Broad Run 71, Dominion 53
Brookville 41, Amherst County 26
Buckingham County 41, Randolph Henry 13
Buffalo Gap 60, Nelson County 48
Cave Spring 62, Blacksburg 24
Christiansburg 68, Auburn 35
Craig County 50, Highland-Monterey 42
Culpeper 33, Liberty-Bealeton 28
E.C. Glass 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 38
Fauquier 49, Warren County 30
Floyd County 57, Radford 38
Fluvanna 45, Albemarle 42
Highland Springs 49, Hanover 37
Honaker 70, Holston 50
J.R. Tucker 47, Prince George 22
James Wood 58, Clarke County 31
Jefferson Forest 46, Liberty-Bedford 20
Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 64, Roanoke Catholic 43
Lebanon 52, John Battle 48
Lloyd Bird 62, Monacan 59, OT
Magna Vista 53, GW-Danville 21
Manchester 56, George Wythe-Richmond 34
Midlothian 63, Powhatan 38
Mills Godwin 40, Atlee 32
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59, Twin Valley 32
Poquoson 52, Nandua 17
Prince Edward County 59, Goochland 48
Rappahannock 71, Charles City 38
Seton School 58, Fredericksburg Homeschool 22
Southampton Academy 51, Kenston Forest 14
Varina 54, Matoaca 49
West Point 57, Appomattox Regional 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll County vs. Magna Vista, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.