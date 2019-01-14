Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Havre de Grace 65, Patterson Mill 50

Perryville 61, Tome 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen vs. Parkville, ppd.

Archbishop Curley vs. City College, ppd.

Atholton vs. Randallstown, ppd.

Bel Air vs. Liberty, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Beth Tfiloh vs. St. Peter and Paul, ppd.

Centennial vs. Lansdowne, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Century vs. Owings Mills, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Concordia Prep vs. Hammond, ppd.

Gilman vs. Glenelg CS, ppd.

Gunston Day vs. Worcester Prep School, ppd.

Indian Creek vs. St. Mary’s, ppd.

John Carroll vs. Mt. St. Joseph’s, ppd.

John F. Kennedy vs. Northwood, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Kent County vs. Elkton, ppd.

McDonogh School vs. Pallotti, ppd.

McDonough vs. Thomas Stone, ppd.

McLean vs. Sandy Spring Friends, ppd.

Perkiomen School, Pa. vs. West Nottingham, ppd.

Springbrook vs. Wootton, ppd. to Jan 15th.

St. Frances vs. Boys Latin, ppd.

St. John’s Catholic Prep vs. Friends, ppd.

Thomas Johnson vs. Oakdale, ppd.

Western STES vs. Loch Raven, ppd.

Wheaton vs. Montgomery Blair, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Winston Churchill vs. Albert Einstein, ppd. to Jan 19th

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Joppatowne 65, Edgewood 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Einstein vs. Winston Churchill, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Bishop Walsh vs. Paw Paw, W.Va., ppd.

Broadfording Christian Academy vs. Hedgesville, W.Va., ppd.

Bryn Mawr vs. Loch Raven, ppd.

C. Milton Wright vs. Centennial, ppd.

Concordia Prep vs. Hammond, ppd.

Dunbar vs. Carver Vo- Tech, ppd.

Elkton vs. Kent County, ppd.

Gunston Day vs. Worcester Prep School, ppd.

Hancock vs. Faith Christian, W.Va., ppd.

Keyser, W.Va. vs. Allegany, ppd.

Liberty vs. Bel Air, ppd.

Mountain Ridge vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.

Northwood vs. John F. Kennedy, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Oakland Mills vs. Winters Mill, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Oakland Southern vs. Hampshire, W.Va., ppd.

Overlea vs. Catonsville, ppd.

Owings Mills vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Park School vs. Garrison Forest, ppd.

Parkville vs. Eastern Tech, ppd.

Roland Park Country vs. St. Frances, ppd.

Thomas Stone vs. McDonogh School, ppd.

Wheaton vs. Montgomery Blair, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Wootton vs. Springbrook, ppd. to Jan 15th.

