Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 55, Clear Spring 42
Bishop Walsh 79, Hampshire, W.Va. 26
Grace Academy 76, Hancock 67
Hedgesville, W.Va. 0, Highland View 0
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 73, Dematha 50
St. Frances 65, Pallotti 54
Woodland Hills MLK Showcase=
Westtown, Pa. 55, Baltimore Poly 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oakland Southern vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
McDonogh School 66, Mt. Carmel 41
