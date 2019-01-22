Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 55, Clear Spring 42

Bishop Walsh 79, Hampshire, W.Va. 26

Grace Academy 76, Hancock 67

Hedgesville, W.Va. 0, Highland View 0

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 73, Dematha 50

St. Frances 65, Pallotti 54

Woodland Hills MLK Showcase=

Westtown, Pa. 55, Baltimore Poly 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakland Southern vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

McDonogh School 66, Mt. Carmel 41

