Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 71, Eastern View 61
Auburn 62, Rural Retreat 28
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Lighthouse Academy 43
Blue Ridge 67, Miller School 53
Briar Woods 67, John Champe 62
Broad Run 69, Tuscarora 57
Brooke Point 55, Mountain View 47
Brookville 50, Liberty-Bedford 44
Bruton 72, New Kent 64
Buffalo Gap 42, Bath County 41
Carmel 56, Christchurch 49
Carroll County 67, Giles 57
Carver Academy 49, Sussex Central 48
Central Virginia Home School 68, Lynnhaven 60
Central Wise 66, Lee High 55
Chantilly 72, Westfield 54
Chantilly 72, Westfield 54
Christ Chapel Academy 78, Fredericksburg Academy 24
Culpeper 72, Manassas Park 61
Cumberland 56, Nottoway 43
Faith Christian-Roanoke 82, Southwest Virginia Home School 74
Fredericksburg Christian 68, Banner Christian 63, OT
GW-Danville 92, Magna Vista 50
George Mason 72, Park View-Sterling 33
Glenvar 69, Floyd County 62
Goochland 73, Buckingham County 54
Graham 58, Grayson County 21
Hanover 86, Dinwiddie 79
Hargrave Military 63, Carlisle 45
Heritage-Lynchburg 71, Amherst County 53
Hidden Valley 66, Lord Botetourt 58
Honaker 76, Council 56
James Madison 66, Centreville 58
James Monroe 72, C.D. Hylton 69
James River-Buchanan 61, Alleghany 57
James River-Midlothian 69, Monacan 64
Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 39
Kettle Run 59, Millbrook 58
Lafayette 45, Warhill 38
Landon, Md. 69, Potomac School 59
Liberty Christian 63, E.C. Glass 54
Liberty-Bealeton 66, Loudoun County 52
Lloyd Bird 87, George Wythe-Richmond 68
Loudoun Valley 72, Heritage (Leesburg) 57
Madison County 70, Fluvanna 65
Maggie Walker 43, Appomattox Regional 33
Massaponax 69, North Stafford 64
Mathews 47, Rappahannock 46
Midlothian 77, Clover Hill 53
Oak Hill Academy 92, West Oaks, Fla. 78
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 48
Potomac Falls 91, Stone Bridge 68
Radford 65, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 39
Ridgeview 60, Twin Valley 52
Riverheads 54, Fort Defiance 43
Roanoke Catholic 67, New Covenant 60
Rock Ridge 70, Freedom (South Riding) 67
Salem 66, Christiansburg 61
Southampton 73, Brunswick 69
Strasburg 51, Clarke County 47
Tabb 57, York 50
Timberlake Christian 97, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 47
Veritas Christian Academy 89, Denbigh Baptist 19
West Potomac 65, Mount Vernon 41
West Springfield 66, Lee-Springfield 59
Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 22
Westover Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 30
Woodstock Central 65, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Windsor vs. King & Queen, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 51, Heritage-Lynchburg 36
Armstrong 46, Manchester 44
Briar Woods 60, John Champe 40
Brookville 50, Liberty-Bedford 24
Buckingham County 58, Goochland 49
Cave Spring 55, Franklin County 51
Central Wise 59, Lee High 25
Chantilly 58, Westfield 36
Chatham Hall 39, North Cross 34
Chilhowie 43, Grayson County 30
Christ Chapel Academy 30, Fredericksburg Academy 16
Christiansburg 81, Salem 60
Clover Hill 56, Midlothian 38
Cosby 75, Huguenot 30
Culpeper 53, Manassas Park 41
Cumberland 56, Nottoway 43
Faith Christian-Roanoke 44, Southwest Virginia Home School 24
Freedom (South Riding) 53, Rock Ridge 9
Grace Christian 11, Dayspring Christian Academy 9
Handley 51, Hampshire, W.Va. 46
Hanover 58, Dinwiddie 54
Honaker 52, Council 41
Jefferson Forest 39, Rustburg 24
King George 52, Caroline 22
Lloyd Bird 56, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Maggie Walker 62, Appomattox Regional 43
Millbrook 73, Kettle Run 26
Monacan 67, James River-Midlothian 60
Narrows 47, Covington 45
Northampton 52, Franklin 36
Northside 63, Hidden Valley 34
Parry McCluer 89, Bath County 10
Prince Edward County 49, Altavista 37
Radford 56, Eastern Montgomery 25
Randolph-Macon 34, St. Michael 18
Ridgeview 72, Twin Valley 24
River View, W.Va. 69, Hurley 36
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 30
Saint James, Md. 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian 28
Sherando 54, Fauquier 37
Stone Bridge 44, Potomac Falls 28
Stuart Hall 48, Turner Ashby 40
TPLS Christian 53, Great Bridge Christian Academy 43
Tuscarora 74, Broad Run 46
Veritas 24, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 19
Veritas Christian Academy 63, Denbigh Baptist 44
West Point 45, New Kent 38
Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grove Avenue Baptist vs. Christchurch, ccd.
King & Queen vs. Windsor, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.