Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 71, Eastern View 61

Auburn 62, Rural Retreat 28

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Lighthouse Academy 43

Advertisement

Blue Ridge 67, Miller School 53

Briar Woods 67, John Champe 62

Broad Run 69, Tuscarora 57

Brooke Point 55, Mountain View 47

Brookville 50, Liberty-Bedford 44

Bruton 72, New Kent 64

Buffalo Gap 42, Bath County 41

Carmel 56, Christchurch 49

Carroll County 67, Giles 57

Carver Academy 49, Sussex Central 48

Central Virginia Home School 68, Lynnhaven 60

Central Wise 66, Lee High 55

Chantilly 72, Westfield 54

Chantilly 72, Westfield 54

Christ Chapel Academy 78, Fredericksburg Academy 24

Culpeper 72, Manassas Park 61

Cumberland 56, Nottoway 43

Faith Christian-Roanoke 82, Southwest Virginia Home School 74

Fredericksburg Christian 68, Banner Christian 63, OT

GW-Danville 92, Magna Vista 50

George Mason 72, Park View-Sterling 33

Glenvar 69, Floyd County 62

Goochland 73, Buckingham County 54

Graham 58, Grayson County 21

Hanover 86, Dinwiddie 79

Hargrave Military 63, Carlisle 45

Heritage-Lynchburg 71, Amherst County 53

Hidden Valley 66, Lord Botetourt 58

Honaker 76, Council 56

James Madison 66, Centreville 58

James Monroe 72, C.D. Hylton 69

James River-Buchanan 61, Alleghany 57

James River-Midlothian 69, Monacan 64

Jefferson Forest 49, Rustburg 39

Kettle Run 59, Millbrook 58

Lafayette 45, Warhill 38

Landon, Md. 69, Potomac School 59

Liberty Christian 63, E.C. Glass 54

Liberty-Bealeton 66, Loudoun County 52

Lloyd Bird 87, George Wythe-Richmond 68

Loudoun Valley 72, Heritage (Leesburg) 57

Madison County 70, Fluvanna 65

Maggie Walker 43, Appomattox Regional 33

Massaponax 69, North Stafford 64

Mathews 47, Rappahannock 46

Midlothian 77, Clover Hill 53

Oak Hill Academy 92, West Oaks, Fla. 78

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 48

Potomac Falls 91, Stone Bridge 68

Radford 65, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 39

Ridgeview 60, Twin Valley 52

Riverheads 54, Fort Defiance 43

Roanoke Catholic 67, New Covenant 60

Rock Ridge 70, Freedom (South Riding) 67

Salem 66, Christiansburg 61

Southampton 73, Brunswick 69

Strasburg 51, Clarke County 47

Tabb 57, York 50

Timberlake Christian 97, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 47

Veritas Christian Academy 89, Denbigh Baptist 19

West Potomac 65, Mount Vernon 41

West Springfield 66, Lee-Springfield 59

Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 22

Westover Christian 40, Christian Heritage Academy 30

Woodstock Central 65, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Windsor vs. King & Queen, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 51, Heritage-Lynchburg 36

Armstrong 46, Manchester 44

Briar Woods 60, John Champe 40

Brookville 50, Liberty-Bedford 24

Buckingham County 58, Goochland 49

Cave Spring 55, Franklin County 51

Central Wise 59, Lee High 25

Chantilly 58, Westfield 36

Chatham Hall 39, North Cross 34

Chilhowie 43, Grayson County 30

Christ Chapel Academy 30, Fredericksburg Academy 16

Christiansburg 81, Salem 60

Clover Hill 56, Midlothian 38

Cosby 75, Huguenot 30

Culpeper 53, Manassas Park 41

Cumberland 56, Nottoway 43

Faith Christian-Roanoke 44, Southwest Virginia Home School 24

Freedom (South Riding) 53, Rock Ridge 9

Grace Christian 11, Dayspring Christian Academy 9

Handley 51, Hampshire, W.Va. 46

Hanover 58, Dinwiddie 54

Honaker 52, Council 41

Jefferson Forest 39, Rustburg 24

King George 52, Caroline 22

Lloyd Bird 56, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Maggie Walker 62, Appomattox Regional 43

Millbrook 73, Kettle Run 26

Monacan 67, James River-Midlothian 60

Narrows 47, Covington 45

Northampton 52, Franklin 36

Northside 63, Hidden Valley 34

Parry McCluer 89, Bath County 10

Prince Edward County 49, Altavista 37

Radford 56, Eastern Montgomery 25

Randolph-Macon 34, St. Michael 18

Ridgeview 72, Twin Valley 24

River View, W.Va. 69, Hurley 36

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 30

Saint James, Md. 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian 28

Sherando 54, Fauquier 37

Stone Bridge 44, Potomac Falls 28

Stuart Hall 48, Turner Ashby 40

TPLS Christian 53, Great Bridge Christian Academy 43

Tuscarora 74, Broad Run 46

Veritas 24, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 19

Veritas Christian Academy 63, Denbigh Baptist 44

West Point 45, New Kent 38

Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grove Avenue Baptist vs. Christchurch, ccd.

King & Queen vs. Windsor, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.