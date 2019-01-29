Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 84, Atholton 58
Bishop Walsh 76, Fort Hill 34
Boys Latin 80, John Carroll 52
Calvert 74, Patuxent 48
Centennial 44, Carver Vo- Tech 36
Clear Spring 74, Hancock 59
Gaithersburg 54, Richard Montgomery 35
Gerstell Academy 78, Chapelgate 62
Grace Brethren Christian School 59, Grace Christian Academy 58
Havre de Grace 29, Rising Sun 20
Hubie Blake 55, Rockville 48
Huntingtown 61, Leonardtown 60
Lackey 69, McDonough 35
Landon 69, Potomac School, Va. 59
Magruder 89, Seneca Valley 78
Mountain Ridge 68, Hampshire, W.Va. 53
Mt. St. Joseph’s 57, Pallotti 48
Northwood 58, Damascus 56
Old Mill 86, SEED 50
Owings Mills 59, Loch Raven 51
Perry Hall 78, Franklin 49
Poolesville 83, Sherwood 49
Quince Orchard 59, Northwest – Mtg 54
River Hill 67, Winters Mill 65
Salisbury 46, Holly Grove 41
Sandy Spring Friends 98, McLean 74
St. Maria Goretti 74, Broadfording Christian Academy 45
Thomas Stone 55, St. Charles 53
Towson 81, Sparrows Point 41
Walter Johnson 56, Walt Whitman 49
Westminster 73, Mt. Hebron 55
Winston Churchill 58, Bethesda 52
Wootton 81, Clarksburg 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 52, Mountain Ridge 49
Bohemia Manor 70, Tome 19
Broadneck 61, St. Mary’s 44
Calvert 59, Patuxent 39
Centennial 52, Winters Mill 46
Chopticon 53, Northern – Cal 35
Francis Scott Key 54, Eastern Tech 29
Huntingtown 35, Leonardtown 33
Loch Raven 55, Owings Mills 17
Middletown 42, Walkersville 38
Montgomery Blair 65, John F. Kennedy 30
Mt. Hebron 47, Westminster 39
Poolesville 57, Sherwood 28
Quince Orchard 62, Northwest – Mtg 31
Richard Montgomery 51, Gaithersburg 44
River Hill 55, City College 35
Rockville 61, Hubie Blake 37
Roland Park Country 48, McDonogh School 43
Saint James 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 28
Salisbury 37, Holly Grove 16
St. Charles 81, Thomas Stone 38
Walt Whitman 49, Walter Johnson 40
Westlake 51, Dunbar 45
Winston Churchill 54, Bethesda 32
Wootton 57, Clarksburg 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.