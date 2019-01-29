Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 84, Atholton 58

Bishop Walsh 76, Fort Hill 34

Boys Latin 80, John Carroll 52

Advertisement

Calvert 74, Patuxent 48

Centennial 44, Carver Vo- Tech 36

Clear Spring 74, Hancock 59

Gaithersburg 54, Richard Montgomery 35

Gerstell Academy 78, Chapelgate 62

Grace Brethren Christian School 59, Grace Christian Academy 58

Havre de Grace 29, Rising Sun 20

Hubie Blake 55, Rockville 48

Huntingtown 61, Leonardtown 60

Lackey 69, McDonough 35

Landon 69, Potomac School, Va. 59

Magruder 89, Seneca Valley 78

Mountain Ridge 68, Hampshire, W.Va. 53

Mt. St. Joseph’s 57, Pallotti 48

Northwood 58, Damascus 56

Old Mill 86, SEED 50

Owings Mills 59, Loch Raven 51

Perry Hall 78, Franklin 49

Poolesville 83, Sherwood 49

Quince Orchard 59, Northwest – Mtg 54

River Hill 67, Winters Mill 65

Salisbury 46, Holly Grove 41

Sandy Spring Friends 98, McLean 74

St. Maria Goretti 74, Broadfording Christian Academy 45

Thomas Stone 55, St. Charles 53

Towson 81, Sparrows Point 41

Walter Johnson 56, Walt Whitman 49

Westminster 73, Mt. Hebron 55

Winston Churchill 58, Bethesda 52

Wootton 81, Clarksburg 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 52, Mountain Ridge 49

Bohemia Manor 70, Tome 19

Broadneck 61, St. Mary’s 44

Calvert 59, Patuxent 39

Centennial 52, Winters Mill 46

Chopticon 53, Northern – Cal 35

Francis Scott Key 54, Eastern Tech 29

Huntingtown 35, Leonardtown 33

Loch Raven 55, Owings Mills 17

Middletown 42, Walkersville 38

Montgomery Blair 65, John F. Kennedy 30

Mt. Hebron 47, Westminster 39

Poolesville 57, Sherwood 28

Quince Orchard 62, Northwest – Mtg 31

Richard Montgomery 51, Gaithersburg 44

River Hill 55, City College 35

Rockville 61, Hubie Blake 37

Roland Park Country 48, McDonogh School 43

Saint James 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 28

Salisbury 37, Holly Grove 16

St. Charles 81, Thomas Stone 38

Walt Whitman 49, Walter Johnson 40

Westlake 51, Dunbar 45

Winston Churchill 54, Bethesda 32

Wootton 57, Clarksburg 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.