Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named P.J. Jones, John Stockstill and Josh Wilson major league scouts; Joey Lothrop, Steve Taylor and Matt Zmuda area scouts; Josh Kragness senior software engineer; Beau Horan, Aidan Kearns and Zach Wolf analysts; Rafael Martinez director of Latin American player development; and David Allende and Jim McKew coordinators of player development. Promoted Jim Logue to director of baseball analytics; Drew Jordan, Maggie O’Hara, Shane Piesik and Danny Vargovick to senior analysts; Wilfredo Crespo and Jimmy Ortiz to administrators of the Dominican Academy; and Justin Henry and Dave Lottsfeldt to regional crosscheckers.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Sarah Kincart manager/business communications.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named James Stone trainer of Omaha (PCL); Darryl Kennedy manager, Doug Henry pitching coach, Abraham Nunez hitting coach, Nelson Liriano bench coach, Justin Kemp trainer and Will Gilmore strength and conditioning coach of Northwest Arkansas (TL); Scott Thorman manager, Larry Sutton hitting coach and Saburo Hagihara trainer of Wilmington (Carolina); Brooks Conrad manager, Danny Accola trainer and Tyler Burks strength and conditioning coach of Lexington (SAL); Clayton Mortensen pitching coach, Masa Koyanagi trainer and Jamie Collins strength and conditioning coach of Idaho Falls (Pioneer); Chris Widger manager, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, Brad Groleau trainer and Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach of Burlington (Appalachian); Julio Pimental pitching coach and Gareth Webber strength and conditioning coach of the AZL Royals; Jeff Suppan roving minor league pitching coach; Leon Roberts senior minor league hitting adviser; Andre David roving minor league hitting coach; Jeff Diskin director of professional development; Malcom Culver assistant to player development; John Wagle minor league strength and conditioning coordinator; and Jarret Abell assistant minor league strength and conditioning coordinator.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed OF Billy Burns to a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named David Wright special adviser to the chief operating officer and general manager.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jose Oquendo minor league instructor, Joey Prebynski major league game plan coach and Chris Bourjos, Filiberto Fernandez and Jesus Perez scouts. Promoted Adam Olsen to director of medical operations, Thomas Knox to assistant director/performance, Lance Thomason to major league strength coach, Brian Seyfert to baseball development/senior developer, Emily Wiebe to baseball development analyst/player development & performance, Javier Duran baseball operations analyst and Elijah Tupuola and Craig Richmond to scouts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Mack Jenkins pitching coach and Will Lindholm strength and conditioning coach of Hagerstown (SAL), Ralph Wheeler manager and Ryan Grose strength and conditioning coach of Auburn (NYP), Gabe Torres strength and conditioning coach of the GCL Nationals and Shane Hill strength and conditioning coach of Potomac (Carolina).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs MarShon Brooks and Michael Carter-Williams.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Traded G Michael Carter-Williams and cash to Chicago for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Ron Baker.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Acquired F Duje Dukan from the available player pool.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Danita Johnson president and chief operating officer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL David Bright and DB Ashton Lampkin to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jerell Adams, RB Josh Ferguson, G Maurquice Shakir, OT David Steinmetz, LBs Davin Bellamy and Chris Landrum and WRs Jester Weah and Isaac Whitney to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Sam Eguavoen to a reserve/future contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of running backs coach James Saxon will not be renewed.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WRs Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with PK Justin Medlock on a two-year contract extension.

Pacific Pro Football

PPF — Named Don Yee CEO and Ed McCaffrey commissioner.

GOLF

LPGA TEACHING & CLUB PRO DIVISION — Elected Marvol Bernard national president.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned D Josh Anderson from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Nikita Scherbak to Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F John Quenneville to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Egor Yakovlev from Binghamton.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Brandon Halverson from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Jordan Schmaltz to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled F Sammy Blais from San Antonio.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Oleg Sosunov from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Antonio F Sam Blais one game and Cleveland F Kole Sherwood two games.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned F Tyler Spezia to Toledo (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Neil Manning to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled F Jared Thomas from Tulsa (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL). Recalled Fs James Phelan and Brad McClure from Idaho.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D John MacLeod two games, Norfolk D Brandon Rumble two additional games and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte four additional games.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded F Ryan Misiak to Idaho. Announced the retirement of F Adam Gilmour.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released F Anthony McVeigh.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed D Don Olivieri off waivers from Atlanta.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Curt Gogol to Allen.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Tab Lardner.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded F Ryan Misiak to Florida.

WICHITA THUNDER — Waived G Ed Minney.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA CYCLING — Named Rob DeMartini president and CEO.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CLUB INTERNACIONAL DE FUTBOL MIAMI — Named Niki Budalic director of soccer operations.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Transferred M Alejandro Silva to Club Olimpia (Primera Division-Paraguay).

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Aaron Dennis.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Ethan Reeve director of strength and conditioning.

ILLINOIS — Announced graduate WR A.D. Miller is transferring from Oklahoma.

IOWA STATE — RB David Montgomery will enter the NFL draft.

KANSAS STATE — Dismissed C Maary Lakes from the women’s basketball program.

MIAMI — Named Blake Baker co-defensive coordinator.

NYU — Named Ophir Sadeh assistant softball coach.

OHIO STATE — QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. will enter the NFL draft. Named Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinators.

PARK — Named Ashley Jones esports coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Promoted Fred King to associate head women’s soccer coach.

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA — Announced QB Cole Kelley is transferring from Arkansas.

